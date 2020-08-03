​​​​​​​RCNT Vs MTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Scottish Premiership Live

Ross County FC will begin their Scottish Premiership campaign for the 2020-21 season by hosting Motherwell at the Global Energy Stadium on Monday night. The Ross County vs Motherwell clash is scheduled for kickoff at 7:45 pm local time (Tuesday 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at the RCNT vs MTH Dream11 prediction, RCNT vs MTH Dream11 team and the RCNT vs MTH match prediction.

RCNT vs MTH Dream11 prediction and preview

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell will be hoping to make a positive start to the 2020-21 season following a 10th place finish last season. Having gained promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2019, Ross County managed to remain in the competition after coronavirus cut short last season's campaign. A home match, albeit with no supporters in the stadium provides a great opportunity for Ross County to start the new season with a positive result.

On the other hand, Motherwell, who finished last season in third place and qualified for the Europa League, will try and challenge the two teams ahead of them - Celtic and Rangers. However, Motherwell will be well aware of the threat that Ross County possess on the counter and are bound to be at their sharpest. Both teams have no injury concerns ahead of the Monday night clash and will most likely field their strongest starting XI. Our RCNT vs MTH match prediction is that Motherwell will come away with the three points.

RCNT vs MTH Dream11 prediction: Probable RCNT vs MTH playing 11

Predicted playing 11 for Ross County - (4-1-3-2): Laidlaw (GK), Randall, Donaldson, Burke, Tremarco, Vigurs, Charles-Cook, Draper, Paton, Erwin, Shaw

Predicted playing 11 for Motherwell - (4-2-3-1): Carson, Grimshaw, McGinley, Gallagher, Lamie, Donnelly, Campbell, Hastie, Turnbull, Polworth, Long

RCNT vs MTH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Laidlaw

Defenders - McGinley, Laime Grimshaw

Midfielders - Polworth (VC), Turnbull, Campbell, Vigurs, Paton

Forwards - Long (C), Shaw

RCNT vs MTH Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Ross County - Shaw, Paton, Vigurs, Laidlaw

Top picks for Motherwell - Long, Polworth, Turnbull, Campbell

Note- The RCNT vs MTH Dream11 prediction, RCNT vs MTH top picks and RCNT vs MTH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCNT VS MTH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Motherwell Twitter / Ross County Instagram