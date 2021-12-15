Real Betis Fans Throw Toys On Field For Underprivileged Kids Ahead Of Christmas; Watch

Fans of Real Betis football club threw thousands of toys onto the field during halftime of the team's final home game of the calendar year against Real Sociedad on Sunday, December 12. As part of an yearly initiative, the toys were thrown as a Christmas present for underprivileged children.

Meanwhile, Betis did not disappoint on the night either as they thrashed Sociedad 4-0 to move up to third place in the La Liga standings.

Real Betis fans throw toys to help underprivileged children

As seen in the video below, Real Betis supporters made a wonderful scene on Sunday when they threw thousands of toys and stuffed animals onto the field as a part of a charitable effort to help underprivileged children and their families around Christmas. This initiative is part of an annual toy drive organized by the club. Several other teams and clubs also are believed to have similar initiatives.

Real Betis fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch at half-time yesterday 🧸



It's an annual tradition to make sure disadvantaged children don't go without a gift at Christmas ❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/WYpfLKVUlt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021

Shortly after the initiative was completed, the club thanked all its fans and the volunteers for their contribution as they tweeted (translated using Google Translate), "A great win yesterday, but the most important picture is this one. The fans brought thousands of toys for children in need, so everyone gets a present in these special weeks. Thank you, Béticos! And special thanks to our volunteers! You are the best!"

📣 El @RealBetis recoge 19.000 juguetes en la tradicional lluvia de peluches 🧸🐮💚



¡Muchísimas gracias por batir de nuevo el récord, béticos! 🙌🥰



➡️ https://t.co/8QJyqd1y0v pic.twitter.com/aYYqJOB4Ay — Fundación Real Betis (@RBetisFundacion) December 13, 2021

Real Betis move up to third in La Liga table with win over Real Sociedad

Real Betis demonstrated a dominating performance against Real Sociedad on Sunday as they thrashed them 4-0 at home. Alex Moreno opened the scoring with an assist from Willian Jose before Juanmi doubled the lead just after halftime. However, their dominance did not stop there as Nabil Fakir made it 3-0 in the 66th minute before Moreno scored another to add to the misery of Sociedad.

As a result of the outstanding victory, Betis move up to third place in the La Liga standings with 33 points, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Sociedad's poor form of a four-match winless run (1D, 3L) drops them to fifth place in the table with 29 points, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.