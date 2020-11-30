Real Betis Vs Eibar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Real Betis host Eibar in LaLiga this week on Monday night, November 30 (Dec 1 in India). The match is slated to be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarin stadium and will kick off at 1:30 am IST. Have a look at the Real Betis vs Eibar live stream details, team news and match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Today is different! 🙌 Today is a #BetisDay! 💚💚



📍 Match 11

🆚 @SDEibarEN

🏟 Benito Villamarín

⏰ 9 p.m. (CET) pic.twitter.com/TE6lf80hnb — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 30, 2020

Of the 10 league matches played by Real Betis, they have managed to win just 4 games. Still unbeaten in LaLiga, the Spanish side was forced to split points with their opponents 6 times as those matches ended in a draw. Betis are currently sitting 14th in the LaLiga standings.

Eibar, on the other hand, are very close to the relegation zone as they currently sit 16th. They have managed just 10 points in the same number of games. With just 2 wins to their name, the Basque outfit have managed to draw 4 while losing 4 matches in their ongoing LaLiga campaign.

Also Read Hazard RULED OUT Of Crunch Champions League Fixture Against Shakhtar But Benzema Returns

Real Betis vs Eibar team news

Real Betis start the match without the services of Sergio Canales who has been sidelined for the match. Victor Camarasa also misses out while Aissa Mandi also remains unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus. However, the good news for Betis will be the availability of Nabil Fekir, who is expected to start tonight.

Kike Garcia received his second yellow card at the 88th minute of the night during Eibar’s 0-0 draw against Getafe and remains suspended for the game. Jose Mendilibar will also question the availability of and Quique Gonzalez who is expected to opt against playing in the fixture. Cote too remains sidelined and will not be available for selection against Real Betis.

Also Read Cavani Has Scored More Premier League Goals Than Aguero, Firmino This Season

Predicted starting 11

Real Betis - Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Antonio Sanabria

Eibar- Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Kevin Rodrigues; Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich

Real Betis vs Eibar prediction

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has a strong squad at his disposal which consists of players like Nabil Fekir, Antonio Sanabria and Cristian Tello. He will be expecting his team to make a strong impact and get back to winning ways. Defesenvie solidarity is also a major concern for Pellegrini as the Andalusians have conceded nine goals in their last two games.

Eibar, on the other hand, have conceded only 9 goals in 10 league matches and will back their defenders this evening. A draw seems the most likely result as Real Betis looks to penetrate a compact Eibar side.

Also Read Tottenham Are Not Good Enough To Win Premier League Title, Claims Roy Keane

How to watch Real Betis vs Eibar live

The Real Betis vs Eibar live stream will be broadcast live on LaLiga's Facebook page. Fans can also access regular match updates by following the social media handles of both the clubs as well as the official social media channels of LaLiga.

Also Read Leon Bailey Reveals His Son’s Name ‘Leo Cristiano’ Is No Tribute to Messi Or Ronaldo

Image Courtesy: Betis, Eibar Twitter