Real Betis Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, India Telecast, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Info

Real Betis face Espanyol in their next home game at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in a crucial match. The Real Betis vs Espanyol match will take place on Friday, June 26 at 1:30 AM. Currently, Real Betis occupies the 14th position on the LaLiga table while Espanyol is placed at 20th place in the LaLiga table. The two clubs face each other during the 31st round of LaLiga fixtures.
Both the clubs have been involved in a relegation fight throughout the season. However, Real Betis enter the Real Betis vs Espanyol game knowing that a win will take them 11 points clear off the relegation zone. Real Betis will be looking to register their first victory since LaLiga fixtures have resumed.
The Real Betis vs Espanyol game will be the first game in charge of new manager Alexis Trujillo, who has been given the responsibility of the leading the club in the subsequent round of LaLiga fixtures. The Real Betis vs Espanyol game comes at a crucial time for Espanyol as well, as the club sits at the bottom of the LaLiga table, 5 points adrift of safety. However, after the resumption of the LaLiga fixtures, Espanyol showed some signs of survival. The club won 4 points from its first two games, before losing their most recent fixture vs Levante.
Game: Real Betis vs Espanyol
Date and time: Friday, June 26, 1:30 AM
Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium
Real Betis vs Espanyol live stream: LaLiga's Facebook page
Real Betis (RB): Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, David Ramos, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Angel Baena, Borja Iglesias, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro
Espanyol (ESL): Andres Prieto, Diego-Lopez, Oier Olazabal, Adria Pedrosa, Bernardo Espinosa, Didac Vila, Fernando Calero, Gonzalo Avila-Gordon, Javi Lopez, Leandro Cabrera, Naldo, Sebastien Corchia, Victor Gomez, Roman Tugarinov, Adrian Embarba, Ander Iturraspe, David Lopez, Marc Roca, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Pol-Lozano, Sergi Darder, Victor Sanchez, Nico Ribaudo Melamed, Daniel Villahermosa, Facundo Ferreyra, Jonathan Calleri, Raul de Tomas, Victor Campuzano, Wu Lei
Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Pedraza; Alena, Rodriguez, Canales; Lainez, Moron, Fekir
D.Lopez; J.Lopez, Da.Lopez, Cabrera, Vila; Melendo, Sanchez, Roca, Darder, Embarba; Calleri