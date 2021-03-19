Real Betis Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

LaLiga's upcoming match will feature a mid-table clash between Real Betis and Levante at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 20 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Real Betis vs Levante team news, live stream and other details of this fixture.

Real Betis vs Levante prediction and preview

Real Betis, who have had a fantastic season so far under Manuel Pellegrini, will be looking to return to winning ways after they lost their last league game 1-0 to Sevilla. A strike from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to earn Sevilla all three points. With four wins in the last five games (1L), Real Betis currently sit in sixth place in the LaLiga table, only three points off Real Sociedad, who currently occupy the last European spot.

On the other hand, Levante too are enjoying an excellent season under Paco Lopez as they currently sit in ninth place in the LaLiga table. Having just lost one game in their last five (2W 2D), Levante will hope for another strong performance against Real Betis. Despite Levante's decent form in recent games, we expect Real Betis to win this contest.

Our Real Betis vs Levante prediction is Real Betis 2-1 Levante.

Real Betis vs Levante team news

Heading into this game, Real Betis will again be without the services of Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa as a result of injuries. Meanwhile, Paco Lopez's side will be out with a number of players. Sergio Postigo, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero and Jose Campana are all sidelined for this upcoming fixture.

Real Betis predicted starting line-up: Joel Robles; Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Victor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Aitor Ruibal, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales; Borja Iglesias

Levante predicted starting line-up: Aitor Fernandez; Jorge Miramon, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Jorge De Frutos, Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi, Ruben Rochina; Morales, Roger Marti

Where to watch Real Betis vs Levante live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Real Betis vs Levante will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Real Betis vs Levante live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

Note: The Real Betis vs Levante prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.