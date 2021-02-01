Real Betis Vs Osasuna Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Betis will battle it out against Osasuna in LaLiga following a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad. The match will be played on Monday, February 1, 2021 (February 2 according to IST). Here are the Real Betis vs Osasuna live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Real Madrid reveal extent of financial distress, gross debt escalates to €901 MILLION

How to watch Real Betis vs Osasuna live?

There will be no official broadcast of LaLiga fixtures in India. But the Real Betis vs Osasuna live stream will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Real Betis vs Osasuna live:

Venue: Benito Villamarrin

Date: Monday, February 1, 2021 (February 2 according to IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Also Read | Is Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid contract extension unlikely? PSG, Man City come into picture

Real Betis vs Osasuna prediction and preview

Real Betis managed to pull off a draw against Real Sociedad in the previous LaLiga fixture. Joaquin struck the equaliser in the injury time of the game to bag a point. On the other hand, Osasuna succeeded in bagging a victory against Granada despite going down by a man following the red card to Facundo Roncaglia.

Real Betis vs Osasuna team news

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini faces a daunting task when they take on Osasuna with several injuries reported before the clash. Aitor Ruibal misses out due to an ankle injury, while Claudio Bravo is yet to recover completely from a calf injury. Besides, Dani Martin, Diego Lainez, Marc Bartra and Victor Camarasa are the likely absentees from the squad.

On the other hand, Adrian Lopez has been dropped out of the Osasuna clash due to physical discomfort. Besides, Ante Budimir, Aridane Hernandez, Darko Brasana, Ezequiel Avila, Lucas Torro and Ruben Martinez are the possible absentees from the squad. Facundo Roncaglia stands suspended for the game.

Also Read | Barcelona initiate legal action against Spanish daily for leaking Messi's contract details

Real Betis vs Osasuna probable XI

Real Betis: Joel Robles, Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Paul Akouokou, Andres Guardado, Joaquin, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Loren Moron

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Juan Cruz, Jon Moncayola, Oier, Enrique Barja, Inigo Perez, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri

LaLiga standings update

Real Betis sit eighth in the LaLiga standings having racked up 27 points in 20 games. Pellegrini's men have just two victories in their previous five LaLiga fixtures while one game ended in a draw. On the other hand, Osasuna are relegation-threatened as they languish at the 17th spot in LaLiga. Jagoba Arrasate's men have racked up 19 points in 20 games with just one victory in their previous five games.

Also Read | Lionel Messi has netted 21 free-kick goals in past five seasons, most in Europe

Real Betis vs Osasuna prediction

Real Betis have not lost a single game against Osasuna in the previous five fixtures and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Real Betis Twitter