Real Betis Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis will play host to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Saturday, January 2. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 PM local time (8:45 PM IST). Here's a look at the Real Betis vs Sevilla team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Real Betis vs Sevilla match preview

Real Betis have picked up 19 points from their 16 league games so far and sit in 10th place on the LaLiga table. Manuel Pellegrini's side have won six, drawn one and lost nine games this campaign. No other team in the Spanish top-flight have lost more games than Betis. Consistency has been a huge problem for Betis and they will enter this weekend's game following a 4-3 loss against Levante.

On the other hand, Sevilla have looked a much-improved team this season. Julen Lopetegui's outfit are currently in fourth place on the Spanish table, with 26 points from their 14 games. Sevilla, who are unbeaten in their last four league games, also have the second-best defensive record in LaLiga. They recorded a 2-0 win over Villarreal earlier this week.

Real Betis vs Sevilla team news, injuries and suspensions

Real Betis have several injury concerns heading into their game against Sevilla. The hosts are without the likes of Claudio Bravo, Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, William Carvalho and Victor Camarasa. Cristian Tello is also likely to miss out after picking up a groin injury in the game against Levante.

For the visitors, Tomas Vaclik and Sergio Escudero remain doubtful for the weekend clash. Midfielder Fernando will also miss out due to a suspension following the yellow card he picked up against Villarreal.

Real Betis vs Sevilla prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Sevilla.

LaLiga live: How to watch Real Betis vs Sevilla live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game between Real Betis and Sevilla in India. However, fans can watch the Real Betis vs Sevilla live stream on Facebook, on the official LaLiga page (8:45 PM IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Real Betis Instagram, Sevilla Twitter