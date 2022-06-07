Real Madrid Agree Deal Worth €100 M For 22-year-old French Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with French club Monaco to sign the defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the upcoming season. The La Liga champions will pay €100 million, including add-ons, to Monaco to secure the services of the 22-year-old, as per The Athletic. The footballer is set to sign a contract with the club that will keep him at the club until at least 2027.

Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the race to sign Tchouameni for the upcoming season. The heavyweights from France and England were also in talks with Monaco, but it was learnt that the European champions eventually secured Tchouameni for the next season. According to reports, PSG and Liverpool walked away from the deal after learning that Tchouameni was only interested in playing for Madrid and no other club.

This comes after Real Madrid signed 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, another French international who joined the club from Rennes in 2021. The Los Blancos have reportedly signed Tchouameni to bolster their midfield, which already includes players like Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. All of these players, though, are in their early or mid-thirties and will be able to play for the club for only a few more years.

Tchouameni has made 95 appearances for Monaco in various competitions since joining the club in 2020. Since joining Monaco, the athlete has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders. His performance in the previous Ligue 1 season drew a lot of attention, prompting big clubs from all over Europe to show interest in him.

Madrid signs Rüdiger

Meanwhile, Real Madrid recently signed Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger to further boost their defense for the upcoming season. The Spanish champions got the player on a free transfer for at least four years. Rüdiger was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FA Cup. Last season, he scored five goals in 54 games for Chelsea. Rüdiger debuted in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart when he was 18 years old, before moving to Roma in 2015 to play in the Italian league. He then moved to the Premier League in 2017 to play for Chelsea.