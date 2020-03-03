Real Madrid And Barcelona Generate More Revenue Than 14 Countries In The World: Report

If Real Madrid and Barcelona were combined to form a sovereign state, the two LaLiga teams would have more economic power than 14 out of the 195 countries in the world. Over the last financial year, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid have generated a combined income of €1,596 million and that staggering figure is greater than the gross domestic product (GDP) produced by the economies of Samoa, The Solomon Islands, Tonga, Dominica and Micronesia. Real Madrid vs Barcelona was an indication of just what El Clasico was during the game on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid revenue vs Barcelona revenue

With nearly €1,600 million generated in annual income, Real Madrid and Barcelona top the list of revenue-generating clubs in the world. In a recently published report by accountancy company Deloitte, the staggering numbers of Real Madrid revenue and Barcelona revenue were revealed and there are also claims that the treasure box for the two clubs will not stop growing anytime soon. Without counting gate receipts, the stadium tours at the Santiago Bernabeu cost around €25 while Barcelona charge €26 for a visit to the Camp Nou with the duo attracting a total of 2.9 million tourists every year.

Real Madrid revenue:

Being one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, Real Madrid revenue grew this past year which took the actual tally up to €757 million. However, the target for the Real Madrid revenue this year look set to increase by over 8% which should add another €65 million to the club's revenue.

Barcelona revenue:

According to the Deloitte report, The Barcelona revenue for last year grew by an astonishing 22% and took the total revenue generated up to 840 million euros. The Catalonian side are hoping to see a 5.8% improvement on their annual figures which will add around €57 million to their club.

El Clasico highlights:

