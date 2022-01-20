Real Madrid And Chelsea's Unvaccinated Players Face Uncertainty In Champions League

The Novak Djokovic visa saga was finally brought to an end on Sunday after almost 12 days when he was deported from Australia just one day before he was scheduled to play at the Australian Open 2022. However, according to the French Sports Ministry, the Serbian tennis star will not be allowed to enter the country for the French Open after the country passed a new vaccine pass law. France’s vaccine pass law was approved by the Parliament on Sunday and it requires people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and long-distance trains.

According to reports on Monday, the sports ministry said in a statement that every spectator or professional sportsperson will require to have the vaccine pass. As reported by AP, the French sports ministry also said that once the new law is placed, no exemptions will be made until further notice. Now, according to a report by ESPN, UEFA has informed Real Madrid and Chelsea that their unvaccinated players will have to follow the rules of France when they travel for their Champions League matches.

France COVID law: Real Madrid and Chelsea face uncertainty over Champions League clash

Real Madrid are drawn with French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are drawn with Lille. They will have to travel to France for their respective away leg matches and given the new restrictions that have come into force in France, it could be problematic for the players that are unvaccinated in the Blancos and the Blues squad. UEFA told ESPN in a statement that they are liaising with the relevant 'stakeholders' across Europe prior to Champions League and the rest of UEFA's tournaments resuming. There is also a possibility that those specific matches be played in a neutral venue but that was not mentioned by UEFA.

"UEFA is liaising with the relevant stakeholders across Europe ahead of the resumption of UEFA's club competitions in February," the statement to ESPN from UEFA read. "The specific conditions under which matches are played in each country are subject to the decisions of the competent authorities in that country. Each team will in principle be required to comply with the applicable rules in the country where the match takes place, but the specific competition Annexes -- still under elaboration -- which contain special rules due to COVID-19 applicable to the knockout phase, may provide further guidance in this regard."

Image: AP