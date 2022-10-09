Spain Legend Iker Casillas Tweets He Is Gay; Ex-teammate Puyol Issues Cryptic Response

FIFA World Cup winner with Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and announced himself as gay. "I hope you respect me: I'm gay," Casillas wrote on the micro-blogging platform. However, he later deleted the tweet.

It is pertinent to note that Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero before the couple announced separation in 2021. They have two children together, who were born in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

I hope you respect me, I'm gay: Iker Casillas

Casillas' former teammate and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was among the people who responded to it.

A look at Casillas' illustrious football career

Casillas made his senior team debut for Real Madrid in 1999 after playing for the side's youth team for eight years. Casillas represented the Spanish giants in 510 games and also won several championships with the team. The 41-year-old won all major club titles with Madrid, including five La Liga titles, four Supercopa titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and three UEFA Champions Leagues. He also won two UEFA Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup in Madrid's jersey.

Casillas also played for Spain from 2000 to 2016. He appeared in 167 matches for Spain across various multi-nation tournaments. With Spain, Casillas won the UEFA Euro 2000 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he kept a joint-record five clean sheets. Casillas announced retirement from the sport in August 2020 after suffering a heart attack.



Image: AP