Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus To Face 2-season Champions League Ban? UEFA Begins Probe

Weeks after crushing the Super League rebellion which lasted for only 48 hours, UEFA on Wednesday opened up an investigation against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - founding clubs which still remain a part of the breakaway faction. The European Football body has appointed disciplinary inspectors to lead the probe regarding a 'potential violation' of UEFA's legal framework. The investigation has put the future of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona in the Champions League under doubt.

While Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain steadfast on the Super League project, having issued a statement regarding the same, reports have suggested the three major clubs could face a 2-season Champions League ban unless they budge. Pertinently, Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been Champions League favourites, Real Madrid's name being intertwined with the European cup/Champions League as its most frequent winner and Barcelona certainly being the most dominant team in the competition before Madrid's resurgence a few years ago. A ban from the arguably most prestigious tournament in Europe could hamper the clubs' reputation and revenue alike. Significantly, the Big 6 Premier League clubs along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid - part of the founding members - have pulled out of the Super League and also submitted a 'Club Commitment Declaration' to the European football body.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"UEFA convened an Emergency Panel of its Executive Committee, which took into due consideration the spirit and the content of the Club Commitment Declaration and decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments made by the clubs. A formal confirmation of the commitments and the manner of the clubs' reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions has been agreed between and signed by UEFA and those nine clubs. The approved reintegration measures are full and final," it added.

Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus won't abandon 'Super League' mission

Issuing a statement after their failed rebellion against UEFA was crushed, 3 founding members of the proposed European Super League - Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid - claimed that the idea of Super League had already been accepted by tribunals and to crush it is 'intolerable under the rule of the law'.

Stressing on the 'ethos' of the Super League project by its 12 founding clubs, out of which 9 have already backed out with some also issuing a public apology to fans, the statement contended that structural reforms in the existing state of European football are 'vital' to ensure that the sport remains 'appealing and survives in the long-term.'

Significantly, the statement by Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona touched upon the intense criticism of the Super League by fans and the world of football, especially aimed at the approach of qualification. Asserting that the clubs remain undeterred to continue the 'Super League' mission, the statement said that the founding members are willing to reconsider the proposed approach.

UEFA issues statement on re-integration of rebel clubs

On the other hand, the UEFA issued a statement on Friday declaring that nine of the 12 clubs involved in the rebellion, submitted a 'Club Commitment Declaration' setting out the position of the Clubs, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions as well as national club competitions. The UEFA and the nine rebel clubs signed a formal confirmation of the commitments and manner of the clubs' reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions. The UEFA said that the nine clubs have agreed to face 'substantial fines' if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

All six Premier League clubs which had initially signed up for the Super League — Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur — had pulled out off the project after intense criticism by the football world. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Internazionale followed them a day later. However, despite the Super League currently in tatters, chief Florentino Perez has insisted that the project is still not dead.