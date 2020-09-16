Real Madrid Beat Barcelona And Man United To Top Social Media Interactions

Spanish giants Real Madrid ended their previous season on a high with a LaLiga title, beating rivals Barcelona, who crumbled at the finish line. Los Blancos also clinched the Spanish Super Cup title in December last year. However, Real Madrid did not only emerge as the best team in Spain, but the Bernabeu outfit has also topped another metric - the social media interactions in Europe.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Man United in social media interactions

According to Blinkfire Analytics, Real Madrid beat the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United to top the charts in social media interactions in 2019-20. The LaLiga champions averaged 8,687 interactions per post. The social media interactions encompass Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

👊 We lead the way in social media interactions in 2019/20!

📈 38,687 interactions per post!

🔝 No other club achieved better results on @Facebook, @instagram and @Twitter.

💜 Thanks for your help, #RMFans!#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 15, 2020

The ever-increasing social media interaction helps Real Madrid in its recognition as a global brand and furthers its revenue growth. On the other hand, the Barcelona and Man United Twitter handles have also enjoyed decent growth, although uncomparable to the Madrid giants.

Real Madrid stick to professional model

In recent times, several social media accounts of football clubs such as AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen have adopted a rather unconventional, interactive approach while engaging with the fans. Real Madrid, however, have stuck to the 'professional model', in sync with the royal crest.

On July 16, the day Real Madrid beat Valencia to dethrone Barcelona as the LaLiga champions, Los Blancos shared 216 posts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. That day saw 16 million interactions. The following day, Real Madrid exceeded the milestone set the previous day, generating 16.6 million interactions, courtesy of 180 pieces of content.

Real Madrid begin title defence against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid's social media accounts haven't indulged in engaging activities, including 'polls'. It appears that the professional model has worked well for the Bernabeu outfit. On the other hand, Barcelona's social media handles have been interactive of late, but that isn't reflective on the social media interaction charts.

Real Madrid's success will compel many clubs to consider their social media planning. Aside from Real Madrid, Serie A champions Juventus, Premier League champions Liverpool and Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also make the top 10 list. Meanwhile, Real Madrid begin their LaLiga title defence against Real Sociedad on Sunday, while Barcelona square off against Villarreal on September 27.

Image courtesy: Barcelona/Real Madrid/Man United Instagram