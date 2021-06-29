Real Madrid Becomes First Sports Franchise To Reach 100 Million Followers On Instagram

Real Madrid are now the football team with most number of followers on Instagram after Los Blancos revealed the staggering achievement in a recent post on their official channels. Real Madrid social media saw the club share an update that they have over 100 million followers on Instagram and that they are the first club to break the barrier and achieve this feat.

Real Madrid Instagram hits 100m followers; Los Blancos celebrate achievement

On Tuesday, Real Madrid went on to become the first sporting institution across the globe to have over more than 100 million followers on their official Instagram account. In regards to the achievement, Los Blancos shared a statement claiming that the latest milestone is a confirmation of Real Madrid's universal nature and all-around popularity.

Thanking all the millions of fans across the globe for their eternal loyalty and support, the statement goes on to add that Real Madrid will continue working on their digital transformation process and focus on setting a benchmark in the competitive digital world.

Real Madrid preseason schedule

Los Blancos have plenty of excitement buzzing around the club ahead of the much-awaited 21-22 season. Real Madrid ended their previous campaign without a trophy, the first time since the 2009-10 season, and will be eager to bounce back as they look to compete for titles and aim at lifting silverware.

The LaLiga side also has a new man at the helm with former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti coming back to Real Madrid following the departure of Zinedine Zidane after the end of the 20-21 season. Los Blancos also have a new home kit produced by Adidas which was released on June 1 by the club. They are set to don the new kit during their preseason matches and the rest of the 21-22 season.

There has been no update on the Real Madrid preseason schedule with the club only confirming their participation in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos are also set to play in the Champions League and the Spanish Super Copa next season.

The upcoming pre-season will see Los Blancos line up without Sergio Ramos as the Spaniard decided to leave Real Madrid after glorious 16 years. In the ongoing transfer window, Real Madrid have completed the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich with the Austrian captain joining the LaLiga side on a free transfer signing a five-year contract with the club.

Image Source: Real Madrid/ Instagram