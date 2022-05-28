Real Madrid Boss & UEFA Chief Dine Together Ahead Of UCL Final, A Year After ESL Drama

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez had dinner together on the eve of the all-important Champions League final, just a year after the duo were involved in a heated argument over the Super League. Perez was one of the chief protagonists to exit the Champions League, the biggest football club competition in the world, and instead form a 'Super League,' consisting of 15 of the top teams in Europe.

While Ceferin also met Liverpool's principal owner John W. Henry, his meeting with Perez was the one that caught the eye after all the arguments that took place between the two last year.

Real Madrid prez & UEFA chief dine together

UEFA's Twitter handle shared the images of the meeting between president Aleksander Ceferin, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez and Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry ahead of the Champions League final. The trio met at the Louvre museum, in Les Salles du Carrousel.

According to reports, during Ceferin and Perez's meeting, there was no discussion on the controversial Super League. In the end, both took a picture for the official photograph, with Perez presenting Ceferin with a reproduction of the new Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Super League controversy

The European Super League (ESL) proposed by 12 of the continent's top clubs shook the landscape last year as the competition was deemed to be created out of greed. On the 12th of April last year, the Premier League's 'top six,' Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and both Milan clubs came together to launch a breakaway competition called the ESL, where the clubs would compete without relegation.

The competition was scrapped just a few weeks later when all the clubs received huge criticism from fans, pointing out the greed at the top level. Soon after the backlash, Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City backed out, with the other English clubs, Atletico Madrid, and the two Milan clubs following suit.

Interestingly, even months after the plans to launch such a competition failed, the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are yet stern that they will launch this project sometime in the near future after all the clubs involved signed a 'binding agreement.'

