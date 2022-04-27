Real Madrid Captain Marcelo Holds Head In Despair After Stepping On Man City Crest; Watch

Real Madrid captain Marcelo Vieira was left devastated after he accidentally stepped on Manchester City's crest at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. Real Madrid players arrived at the stadium to prepare for their UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City. While having a talk with his teammates as the Madrid players headed out of the tunnel to train, Marcelo accidentally stepped on City's emblem.

After his colleagues informed him of his error, Marcelo was seen shaking his head in disbelief. Marcelo was observed holding his head in both hands, visibly unhappy with what he had done. The incident took place minutes before Real Madrid started their final training session at the Etihad Stadium, where they played the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against City.

In recent times, players have become overtly conscious about showing respect to the official badges of teams. In another incident, Atletico Madrid players Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, and Angel Correa all avoided stepping on Manchester City's crest before walking out the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland is another player who famously refused to walk on Manchester City's crest while playing a game for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is another player who was seen showing a similar sign of respect to the team's badge during a game against Valencia. Vinicius Jr. jumped over Madrid's badge on the side of the pitch as he tried to bring the ball under his control.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

As far as Tuesday's match is concerned, City defeated Madrid 4-3 in a high-scoring thriller to take an early lead in their two-match encounter that will see them fight for a place in the UCL final. Karim Benzema scored two goals for Madrid, while Vinicius Jr. scored one to help his team register three goals in the match.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva scored the four goals for City to help them secure a win in the first leg. The Premier League team will now have a lead of one goal going into the second leg of their semi-final fixture against the Spanish giants.

Image: ABFAYCAL_1/Twitter