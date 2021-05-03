Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Urges Fans To Help India Amid Covid Crisis

The Covid-19 cases in India are showing no signs of stopping down with many experts fearing that the peak has not been reached yet. On Friday, April 30, India recorded over 400,000 cases, the most number of cases in a span of 24 hours. With the Covid crisis India worsening day by day, Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos has urged fans to help India.

Covid Crisis India beyond the control

As per information from worldometers.info, Covid cases in India have risen to a breathtaking total of 19,925,604. With Covid-19 cases in India on the rise, authorities fear that it will not take India long to become the worst affected country in the world. As of now, the United States is the worst affected country, having registered 33,180,441 cases in total.

With Covid-19 cases having spiked beyond control, India is at the centre of attention all across the world. The Covid-19 surge is not the only issue as the recovery rate is also falling as compared to last year. However, India, which is in urgent need of medical supplies, is reportedly receiving assistance from countries around the world to fight the current crisis.

Covid crisis India: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos urges fans to help India

In such a pressing time, Sergio Ramos has urged fans all across the world to help India. The Real Madrid captain tweeted,

Las muertes y los contagios en India no dejan de crecer.

Desde @unicef_es temen que India se convierta en el país con mayor tasa de muerte en menores de 5 años en todo el mundo.

Necesitan nuestra ayuda urgente.

âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/wcsNoB3Q1i#EmergenciaIndia pic.twitter.com/WwaV4tC0Rl — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 29, 2021

"Deaths and infections in India do not stop growing. Since @unicef_es They fear that India will become the country with the highest death rate in children under 5 in the world. They need our help urgently. https://bit.ly/3nwUYLO #EmergenciaIndia," (translated by Google translate), wrote Ramos. This is not the first time that the footballing world has sent a message for India as previously the Premier League, as well as some players, sent across informative messages regarding the crisis.

Sergio Ramos injury update

Meanwhile, the latest Sergio Ramos injury update coming from the Real Madrid camp is a positive one as the Real Madrid captain has been deemed fit ahead of the UEFA Champions League second-leg clash with Chelsea. While speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of Real Madrid's LaLiga clash with Osasuna, Zidane said, "[Ramos] is training with us and that means he's able to play too. We'll see what we do when we name the squad, but Sergio is fit and ready to play." Since the Real Madrid captain was not included in the Friday squad, it seems he was rested for the all-important clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night.