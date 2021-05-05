Real Madrid Champions League History: Real Madrid Record, Stats And Iconic Three-peat

Real Madrid will square off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 5, for the 2nd leg of their Champions League semi-final. Following the 1-1 draw from the first leg in Spain, Zinedine Zidane's men will be aware that they have to score in London if they are to stand any chance of progressing through to the final. However, here's a look at how the most successful team in Europe has fared over the years.

Real Madrid Champions League history

Real Madrid have won a total of 19 Spanish Cups, 11 Spanish Super Cups, a record 34 Spanish league titles as well as 13 European Cups. Out of those 13, seven have come in the Champions League, with their last triumph coming in 2018. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane helped the club with three of them in a row during his first stint at the club.

Real Madrid Champions League record and stats

Real Madrid made their first appearance in the Champions League in 1995 and reached the quarter-finals of the competition before being knocked out by Juventus. However, they beat the Old Lady in the UCL final two years later to clinch their first UCL trophy. The Spanish giants were then again knocked out of the quarter-finals by Dynamo Kyiv in 1999 before winning the tournament in 2000. They beat domestic rivals Valencia in that final.

Los Blancos then reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2001 but were dumped out by Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, the following season, they lifted the trophy after beating Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 UCL final. However, they failed to defend their crown and lost to Juventus in the semis the following year.

In 2004, AS Monaco caused a major upset by eliminating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. For the next six years in a row, Madrid failed to get past the round of 16, losing to the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, Bayern, Roma, Liverpool and Lyon along the way.

They then struggled to get past the semi-finals and suffered defeats against Barcelona, Bayern and Dortmund over three years. Eventually, their 11-year-long wait for European glory ended when they beat city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the 2014 UCL final.

The following year, the LaLiga heavyweights were knocked out of the competition by Juventus in the semi-finals. However, they then went on a stunning streak, winning the Champions League a record three times in a row, beating Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool in the three finals. It was Zinedine Zidane himself who guided them to this unprecedented feat.

The three-peat was then followed by back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 against Ajax and Man City. However, they've now put themselves in contention for European glory once again as they square off against Chelsea on Wednesday.

UCL live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - UEFA.COM