Real Madrid Chief Perez Teases Kylian Mbappe Transfer After Record-extending La Liga Title

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez teased a potential Kylian Mbappe transfer following a record-extending 35th La Liga title win on Saturday following an emphatic 4-0 victory over Espanyol. Rodrygo scored a first-half brace before a goal each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema put the game out of their opponents' reach.

Real Madrid chief Perez teases Kylian Mbappe transfer

In a conversation with Movistar, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that a move for star PSG forward Kylian Mbappe could be on the cards.

"I hadn't thought about it [Mbappe] but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on," said Perez, before adding, "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see."

And that is not it, as Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti also provided a cryptic response for the same by stating to beIN Sports, "Mbappe to Real Madrid? With this club, with this president, the future is already written." The Frenchman has been heavily linked to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ever since the summer transfer window last year.

However, the transfer rumours are likely to increase further now, especially with the 23-year old not having signed a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. Moreover, a report from the Daily Mail also claimed that Real Madrid have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of signing Mbappe by agreeing to terms on a transfer as a free agent in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe's staggering stats at PSG

Ever since Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in the 2017/18 season, he has been exceptional for the Ligue 1 giants, but perhaps none more so than this season. The 23-year old has scored a whopping 24 goals in just 32 games in France's top flight. However, unlike in previous seasons, he has already provided double-digit assists with 15 to his name.

While Mbappe could not lead PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title this season, he was one of the primary reasons why the side won a 10th Ligue 1 title this season. If the reports of the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid are true, the La Liga giants would be a force to reckon with.