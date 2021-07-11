Real Madrid Coach Ancelotti Predicted England Vs Italy Final Before Euro 2020 Started

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Madrid for his second stint in charge, made a prediction before the 24-team tournament started. In an interview with the Italian newspaper il Giornale on June 25, he had predicted that Italy and England would face each other in the finals of the Euro 2020.

"I said it before the European Championship started, and I repeat it now, I see England and Italy in the final. The first results seem to support my prediction. I hope it ends just like that," said Ancelotti

Well, it seems that the Madrid boss' prediction was spot on as England prepare to take on Italy in the upcoming Euro 2020 final on July 11 at Wembley in London.

'Clear ideas' of Mancini is what is helping Italy do so well, says Ancelotti

In the interview, Ancelotti had also spoken about Azzurri's performance so far and what he thought about the Italian coach Roberto Mancini. He said, "It is a great surprise and at the same time its the best news so far of the tournament. Because he (Mancini) plays offensive football, without any calculation, has a proven defensive organisation and has the youth that guarantees running and enthusiasm."

Ancelotti also explained why he thinks this Italian squad is different from past Azzurri squads. Hev said, "Clear ideas of Roberto Mancini. In three years he has worked with the same game system in which the Azzurri find themselves comfortable; he has changed some protagonists but zero experiments; he has gone straight on his way in short, obtaining convincing adherence to the style he wanted to impose."

England vs Italy could be a classic

Both Italy coach Mancini and England manager Gareth Southgate have revived the fortunes of their respective national teams since taking charge in 2018 and 2016 respectively.

The World Cup in Russia was the first time Italy had not qualified for a major tournament in 60 years but, since Roberto Mancini took over in 2018, they have gone 33 matches unbeaten and are in the 2020 Euro final. They have since blossomed and are on a 33-match unbeaten streak dating back to September 2018. Italy have won 28, drawn eight, and lost only two under the former Man City boss, while also breaking their own international record of going 19 hours without conceding before Austria scored against them in the last 16.

Euro 2020 has been a tournament in which England have ended a number of negative sequences, they won their opening game for the first time at a Euros, beat Germany in the round of 16 to win a knockout Euros tie without a penalty shootout for the first time and, by winning the semifinal against Denmark, reached the final for the first time. No team has won the Euros on home soil since France in 1984, so England are also aiming to end that 37-year wait.

(Image Credits: AP/ England Twitter)