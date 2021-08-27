Real Madrid Confirms Contract Extension Of Defensive Midfielder Casemiro Till June 2025

Real Madrid has confirmed extension of Casemiro for the next four years that will see him at the Bernabeu till June 2025. Casemiro joined Madrid back in January 2013, initially on a loan for the B-team in Segunda Division. Following his spell with the B-team his transfer was made permanent in June 2013 for a fee of just over €3 million.

In an official statement on their website, the club said, "Real Madrid C.F. and Casemiro have agreed to extend the player's contract at the club for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2025."

Casemiro found opportunities with the first team hard to come by and was sent on loan to Porto for a season where he managed to play 41 games in the season he spent there. On his return, Zidane made him the starting defensive midfielder and since then has never looked back, becoming the undisputed starter for Los Blancos. He has made 288 appearances for Madrid and also netted 30 goals and provided 25 assists at the same time. He has also racked up three goals in 51 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

Real Madrid have extended eight contracts so far this season

Real Madrid had also confirmed the extension of their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' contract till June 2026 after having spent three seasons at the club. Courtois arrived at the club as one of the first transfers in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era at the club for a reported fee of £35 million from Chelsea and become the most expensive goalkeeper signing in La Liga.

Federico Valverde was one of the players to have his contract extended when he penned a deal till June 2027. The 23-year-old's previous contract was set to expire in 2025, but Madrid chose to extend his stay at the club.

Karim Benzema become the 6th player this season to sign contract extension after Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Thibaut Courtois. Madrid had confirmed the extension of Karim Benzema's contract after he signed it earlier on August 20. The French forward will now remain at the club till June 2023.

Real Madrid refute claims about switching to English Premier League

After the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo stated that Real Madrid will be trying to make a move to the English Premier League after some friction that has been developing between the club and La Liga, the club released an official statement refuting the rumours and saying it was all untrue. They said the information published by the said newspaper about the club studying the possibility of moving from La Lipa to the Premier League is all completely ‘false, absurd, and impossible’ and the only motive of the article is to disturb the club. This comes on the back of some infighting between the club and La Liga.

The statement reads, "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club.”

(Image Credits: @realmadriden - Twitter)