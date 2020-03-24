Real Madrid Coronavirus: Another Former Club President In ICU With COVID-19 Symptoms

The Real Madrid coronavirus news has only gone from bad to worse in recent weeks. Ex-Real Madrid president Fernando Martin Alvarez has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after displaying coronavirus symptoms. The news of ex-Real Madrid president Fernando Martin Alvarez comes only a day after the death of another former Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz.

Real Madrid Coronavirus update: LaLiga suspended

LaLiga has been suspended for an indefinite period following the coronavirus outbreak. After news broke that the Spanish top-flight would be suspended, the Real Madrid coronavirus update was an unfortunate one. The Real Madrid coronavirus news confirmed that former club president Lorenzo Sanz passed away due to coronavirus.

Real Madrid Coronavirus update: Who is Fernando Martin Alvarez?

Fernando Martin Alvarez is an ex-Real Madrid president who was in charge of the LaLiga club between February and April 2006. In that two-month period, Real Madrid never lost a league game but were eliminated from the Champions League by Arsenal. Apart from being an ex-Real Madrid president, 72-year-old businessman Fernando Martine Alvarez was also a member of the board of directors under Florentino Peréz.

Foto de plantilla durante el breve mandato de Fernando Martín Álvarez como presidente del Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/kFFZoBIcmt — Hemeroteca RMCF (@HemerotecaRMCF) January 6, 2018

Real Madrid Coronavirus update: Fernando Martin Alvarez Coronavirus symptoms

The Fernando Martin Alvarez coronavirus symptoms have now landed the ex-Real Madrid president in the ICU. Reports have claimed that the Fernando Martin Alvarez coronavirus symptoms put the Spaniard in serious condition. Following the news of 76-year-old Lorenzo Sanz losing his battle against the fatal disease, the Real Madrid coronavirus situation is looking even more threatening for Fernando Martin Alvarez.

AS: A second former Real Madrid president in serious condition. Fernando Martín Álvarez (Feb 2006 to April 2006) in the ICU of Madrid’s Puerto de Hierro Hospital after contracting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zTKfsZipOq — OWURA YESU (@jacobOwusu17) March 24, 2020

Real Madrid Coronavirus update: Coronavirus Spain

Spain is currently under lockdown as over 2,200 people have already died in the country following the coronavirus outbreak. There are over 33,000 cases of citizens in Spain testing positive for coronavirus and Madrid has been the most affected region.

