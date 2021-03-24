Real Madrid Could Reunite Famous 'BBC' Trio Of Bale, Benzema And Cristiano This Summer

The Real Madrid BBC trio could be heading into a reunion next season after the stellar partnership that saw Los Blancos lift four Champions League titles in five seasons. Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale first teamed up when the latter moved to Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 for a then world-record transfer. Five seasons later, the trio disbanded with Ronaldo leaving for Juventus and Bale, now plying his trade for Tottenham on loan. However, Real Madrid could see a reunion of sorts if reports are to be believed.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: BBC trio could re-unite following Bale Real Madrid return comments

While Karim Benzema has handled the burden of goal scoring since Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in 2018, Real Madrid have lacked dynamism in their attack and a "BBC" reunion could be on the cards next season. The five-time Ballon d'Or has been constantly linked with a return to Spain after Juventus' struggles in the Champions League and their faltering title defence this season, despite Ronaldo's great personal form. The 36-year-old eyes a return to Los Blancos to challenge for major honours again, with Juventus set to hit the rebuild button next season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has already expressed his desire to have the Portuguese legend back in the mix, who could serve as a stop-gap measure as Los Blancos look to mount a swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. With Eden Hazard struggling for fitness, president Florentino Perez could look at the Real Madrid BBC reunion as an alternative to his grand plans of lining up Hazard, Haaland and Mbappe together. Gareth Bale, who is currently on loan at Tottenham, recently revealed his desire to return to Real Madrid and see off the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bale has struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons after falling out with Zidane, but Ronaldo could bring the best out of the Welsh superstar in what seems to be his final season in Spain.

The BBC reunion makes sense for Real Madrid from a financial standpoint, with Los Blancos struggling for finances due to the effects of the pandemic. Last summer, President Perez cleared out most of the deadwood, with Bale's loan sanctioned to get a portion of his £600,000 per week wages off their books. While the club continues to be linked with the likes of ambitious targets such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, a move for a proven goal-scorer like Ronaldo certainly seems more viable. The 36-year-old will cost in the region of £25 million and will instantly elevate Los Blancos into Champions League contenders along with a fully-fit Bale and Benzema.

