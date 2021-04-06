Real Madrid Defender Varane Tests Positive For Covid-19 Hours Before Liverpool UCL Game

Real Madrid have suffered yet another crucial blow amid their preparations for the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UCL quarter-final clash as Raphael Varane Covid test has turned out to be positive in result. Los Blancos shared a statement on their official website and social media handle stating: “Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphael Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that has been carried out this morning.”

Raphaël Varane ruled out for Real Madrid vs Liverpool clash

News of Raphaël Varane contracting Covid-19 came on the same day of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool. The French centre-back has been quarantined and will have no role to play in the first leg of the Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Varane has been ruled out for a crucial number of games as Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane finds himself under a serious spot of bother. The Frenchman sees the majority of his first-choice defenders sidelined for the upcoming UCL quarter-finals as Real Madrid are set to start the Liverpool clash without club captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal as he is currently unavailable due to injury.

Real Madrid kicked off their ongoing Champions League campaign in Group B where the Spanish giants managed to end the group stage as winners topping the likes of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Inter Milan. The reigning LaLiga champions later cruised past Atalanta winning the round of 16 by a 4-1 aggregate and will be heading into the match after registering consecutive wins over Celta Vigo and Eibar in their latest outings. Unbeaten since the start of February, Los Blancos will be confident ahead of this UCL encounter as Zidane will once again rely on Karim Benzema to provide his team with a good start.

Just like fellow centre-back partner Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane will remain unavailable for one of the biggest games in the Real Madrid calendar as Los Blancos square off against arch-rivals FC Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday. He is almost expected to remain out of contention for the reverse fixture when Real Madrid visit Anfield for the second leg of the quarter-final.

Real Madrid are fighting on all fronts as they find themselves slotted third on the Spanish domestic league table. With 29 matches played, the reigning LaLiga champions have registered 19 wins while playing out six draws and suffering from four losses so far this season. They are currently two points behind second-ranked FC Barcelona and trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by three points as LaLiga title race heats up with less than 10 matches left in the league.