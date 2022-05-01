Real Madrid Devises Insane Strategy To Avoid Sergio Ramos-like Trophy Celebration Disaster

Real Madrid won the La Liga title for the 35th time after defeating Espanyol on Saturday. Real Madrid crushed Espanyol 4-0 to maintain their lead in the league, with just four games remaining. They now have a 17-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla. Meanwhile, in order to avoid a repeat of Sergio Ramos' debacle, the club took special precautions to protect their trophy on the celebration bus.

In 2011, while on a display tour around the city, Ramos famously dropped the Copa del Rey trophy from Real Madrid's celebration bus. During the celebratory tour, Ramos, who was holding the trophy, lost control and dropped the silverware in front of the bus, which then ran over it and smashed it into pieces. Ramos joked on Twitter after the incident that he didn't drop the Copa del Rey trophy, it just jumped out of the bus at seeing so many Madrid fans.

Real Madrid's plan to secure La Liga trophy

In order to avoid a repeat of the 2011 incident, Real Madrid tied the La Liga trophy to the side of the celebration bus. A picture shared by Manu Heredia on Twitter shows the La Liga trophy won by Los Blancos on Saturday tied to the side of their celebration bus.

"The ghost of Sergio Ramos still flies around the Real Madrid bus... so even if he isn't there, they wanted to make sure that if they drop a cup today, it won't be this," Heredia wrote on Twitter.

El fantasma de Sergio Ramos todavía vuela por el bus del Real Madrid... así que aunque no esté, se han querido asegurar de que si hoy se les cae alguna copa, que no sea esta 😅 pic.twitter.com/eYL9gwBEcF — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) April 30, 2022

Real needed only a draw to win the Spanish league title Saturday night, but two back-to-back goals by Rodrygo minutes before halftime sealed the triumph.

Aside from Rodrygo, who scored a brace in the title-winning game, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema each scored one goal. In the 55th minute, Asensio scored after collecting a superb assist from Camavinga. Asensio squeezed the ball past D Lopez, Espanyol's goalkeeper, and into the far corner of the post. After a fantastic assist from Vinicius Junior, Benzema scored the game's fourth and final goal in the 81st minute.

Real Madrid will next be seen in action on May 5 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Manchester City. Real are currently 4-3 down on aggregates and will look to bounce back when they meet City at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Thursday.

Image: RealMadrid/Twitter

