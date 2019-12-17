Real Madrid First Team Players Receive Their Swanky New Audis For The Season

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are enjoying a great season this term. They witnessed a disastrous campaign last season. The team are performing well on the field, delivering consistently under manager Zinedine Zidane. They are also in the news for their off-the-field activities.

Real Madrid squad received their Audi Cars for the season

Real Madrid players recently received their Audi cars, which is given to them annually. Real Madrid and Audi’s relationship dates back to July 2003. Since then, the first team squad receives new cars every season. It has become a showcase event. The company takes this opportunity to display their best cars to a worldwide audience each season.

Karim Benzema scored against Valencia to salvage a point in LaLiga

Real Madrid played against Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Striker Karim Benzema equalised against Valencia in the injury time of the match after the hosts took a lead in the initial stages. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for the corner, but his header was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech. Unfortunately for Jaume, it was netted by Benzema moments later. Courtois stated that he took advantage of his height to score from the corner kick. Benzema’s goal against Valencia means that he is now the joint top scorer in LaLiga alongside Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid will play against Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. They finished second in their group behind PSG. The draw for the next round of the competition took place on Monday, December 16, 2019. Real Madrid drew against Manchester City. The two clubs will play their first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26, 2020. It'll be followed by the second leg at the Etihad on March 18, 2020.

Real Madrid to play against Barcelona on December 18, 2019

The draw against Valencia leaves Real Madrid at the second place in LaLiga. They are tied at 35 points alongside arch-rivals Barcelona. Barcelona had also drawn against Real Sociedad in their LaLiga clash. Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in LaLiga on December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST) at the Camp Nou.

