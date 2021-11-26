Real Madrid Given Erling Haaland Boost Ahead Of PL Giants Chelsea & Manchester United

Erling Haaland is reportedly keen on joining La Liga giants Real Madrid if he were to leave Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 summer transfer window. The Norwegian's striker's release clause of £63 million could become active if he were to leave Signal Iduna Park once his contract expires next year.

However, the same report also suggests that he is a fan of English football, suggesting that a possible move to one of the Premier League's 'Bix Six' clubs cannot be ruled out.

Erling Haaland is inclined towards a move to Real Madrid

According to Goal.com, Erling Haaland is keen on making a move to Santiago Bernabeu despite high interest from Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. Moreover, his agent Mino Raiola also claims that his client has a house in Spain, thereby giving further impetus to a move to Real Madrid.

🎙 Marco Rose:



“Mo Dahoud feels good and is ready, the same applies to Emre Can. Youssoufa Moukoko is doing better, and he trained. Marius Wolf is here and Erling Haaland will be on the bus. Jude Bellingham is out, and with Rapha Guerreiro we have to wait a bit more." pic.twitter.com/vb2oZWCBCy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 26, 2021

However, one major hindrance that could prevent Los Blancos from signing Haaland is the finances, as the Norwegian is expected to demand staggering wages. Moreover, with the La Liga giants also looking to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe, a move for Haaland may not take place.

The 21-year is not short of suitors considering his remarkable goalscoring form since his arrival in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian forward has established himself as one of the best strikers, having scored 70 goals in just 69 appearances for the Bundesliga side in all competitions. Moreover, 13 of those goals have come this season in just 10 games.

Borrusia Dortmund chief keen on keeping Erling Haaland at club

Considering Haaland's release clause will become active next summer, he could potentially leave for a much lesser transfer fee even though his contract expires in 2024. However, Dortmund has made their intentions clear of fighting to keep the 21-year old until his contract expires.

While speaking to Bild, the club's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl said, "Of course, we are trying to give him the feeling that Borussia Dortmund continues to be a top address for him and that he can still develop here. Maybe we can still convince him. We will fight for him. We will try everything. The decision has not yet been made, but I would bet €100 [on him staying]."