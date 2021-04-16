Real Madrid Have generated Almost €100 MILLION From Their Champions League Run This Term

Earlier this week, Real Madrid booked their spot in the Champions League semi-final by easing past Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over two legs in the quarter-final. Los Blancos will now face Chelsea in the next stage and Zinedine Zidane's side are still in the hunt for two titles this season. However, reports suggest that the LaLiga giants are now expected to earn close to a whopping €100 million for their qualification into the final four of the UCL. This is expected to improve the current Real Madrid revenue situation.

Real Madrid revenue from UCL: Los Blancos to make up for COVID-19 losses?

According to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid stand to potentially make as much as €100 million in revenue from their Champions League run. However, not many predicted that Zidane's side would have made it so far in the competition after they struggled to get past their group stages. The 13-time European champions required a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in their final group game to ensure qualification but ended up topping Group B.

Real Madrid close to earning 100 million euros from Champions League campaign.



Group Stages netted them 56.2 million euros, If Real Madrid make it to the final, they will land 15 million euros, with the winner of that game taking home a further 19 million euros. [@marca] pic.twitter.com/eh7W53yFCr — TheRMadridTV (@TheRMadridTV) April 15, 2021

The group stages reportedly earned Madrid around €56.2 million, and they could stand to make a further €40 million from TV and other commercial avenues. Real Madrid should also stand to gain more from being the last Spanish team left in the competition, but the exact figure will not be known until the winners are crowned. If Real Madrid beat Chelsea over the two legs and make it to the final of the UCL, they will land another €15 million, with the winner of that game pocketing a further €19 million.

According to reports, in 2019, Barcelona made around €117 million as a result of the competition's 'market pool' pot split despite only reaching the semi-finals. Last year, Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich, who won the Champions League, raked in a reported €83 million. This is a reduced figure due to playing fewer matches as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea schedule, dates for UCL semi-finals

Chelsea confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the UCL after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto. On the other hand, Real Madrid saw off Liverpool with a goalless draw in their second leg to go through with a 3-1 aggregate victory. Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Chelsea schedule -

UCL semi-final first leg: Tuesday, April 27 at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 AM IST) at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. UCL semi-final second leg: Wednesday, May 5 at 8:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 6 at 12:30 AM IST) at Stamford Bridge.

Image Credits - Karim Benzema Instagram