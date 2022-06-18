Real Madrid Hope To Sign Haaland From Man City In 2 Years; Will Activate Release Clause

Although Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a £51million, reports suggest that Real Madrid are yet keen on making a move for the striker. It is believed that the La Liga giants will be looking to activate the Norwegian's £128m release clause in two years. This major transfer news comes just a few weeks after Kylian Mbappe subbed Los Blancos to sign a blockbuster contract extension at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid are keen on signing Erling Haaland in 2024

According to AS, Erling Haaland has a £128 million release clause (€150m) in his contract, which Real Madrid will be looking to activate in two years to get a long-term replace star striker Karim Benzema. However, the report adds that Los Blancos' interest is not a direct result of them failing to sign star forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, they add that the La Liga giants' plan was for Mbappe to join this summer before signing Haaland in the next.

It is clear that Real Madrid are not looking to sign any striker to replace Karim Benezma immediately, as club president Florentino Perez highlighted that his side had the best nine players in the team, and that if Haaland joined them, he would only make the bench.

When Perez was asked about the possibility of signing Haaland, he told El Chiringuito, "We have the best nine in the world and we weren't going to bring in Haaland to have him on the bench, right? We have no interest now other than to build the new team with the youngsters we have and some reinforcement."

Benzema has undoubtedly been in stunning form throughout the course of last season as he is the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or this year after guiding Real Madrid to both a record-extending 35th La Liga title and a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman scored a whopping 44 goals and contributed with 15 assists in just 46 matches across all competitions. It remains to be seen for how long the 34-year-old can stay in his prime, and who Los Blancos sign as a replacement for their star-studded striker.