Real Madrid In Talks To Sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah; Plan Mbappe Raid On PSG

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian has had some spectacular seasons at Anfield. They are in talks with the Reds regarding the Egyptian star.

The 29-year-old winger has reached several personal milestones this season, including his effort to get into the club of players with 100 Premier League goals. He also joined the elite list of players with a century of goals for the Reds. With Salah in such fine form, several clubs have him on the radar as he has just two years remaining on his contract, which expires in 2023.

According to Spanish media, Real Madrid have begun conversations with Mohamed Salah's representatives over a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. The Egyptian winger has been in sublime form as he has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season in just 18 matches.

With the 29-year-old in such form, the Reds fans will be desperate for him to extend his contract. The report adds that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are finding it difficult to keep hold of Salah, suggesting they could lose him if the Spanish club comes up with a decent offer. Moreover, the report also sensationally claims that the Egyptian forward's favourite club is Real Madrid.

However, Salah may stay at Anfield longer considering his previous interview with Sky Sports in October. The Egyptian winger said, "If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad."

While discussions have reportedly begun with Salah's representatives, Madrid are still inclined to attempt to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe, having seen a move for the PSG forward fail this past summer. Meanwhile, the Spanish publication also added that the club are looking to sign Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger.