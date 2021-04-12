Real Madrid Interested In Signing Jesse Lingard Along With PSG And Inter Milan

Real Madrid have emerged as a surprise candidate to be in the running for the signature of Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. Reports regarding the Jesse Lingard transfer news suggest that clubs like Real Madrid alongside the likes of Inter Milan and PSG have also made inquiries and shown interest in signing the English international from the Red Devils. Here is more on the Jesse Lingard transfer news -

ðŸ—žï¸ Lingard's performances have alerted a number of top clubs in the Premier League, including the top six, and abroad. [@RobDawsonESPN] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 12, 2021

PSG transfer news: French Giants eye move for Jesse Lingard?

According to various reports, many clubs have started to track the performances of Jesse Lingard and consider the English international as a potential target in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 28-year-old was earlier deemed to be a flop at United with the Red Devils keen to get him off the books by loaning him to West Ham in January. However, he has taken everyone out by the storm with his fantastic display in the midfield and starred in every match since joining the Hammers.

Jesse Lingard stats

The Jesse Lingard stats since his loan away from Manchester United have been fantastic. He is arguably one of the most in-form players in England right now and has hit a purple patch since joining West Ham. The English international was on the scoresheet last week where he helped the Hammers register a narrow 3-2 win against Leicester on Sunday. He has now scored eight from nine games while finding the back of the net in four consecutive matches.

Riding on the solid performances of Jesse Lingard alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and Michail Antonio, David Moyes’ side finds themselves in the top four of the Premier League and will be eyeing a rare Champions League spot at the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old's contract with Man United runs out in the summer of 2022 and with less than over a year left, the Red Devils will be looking at the opportunity to could cash in on the English international. Given the current form of Jesse Lingard, and interest from various clubs, the Red Devils are expected to jack up their price tag for the English international. Earlier reported to be valued at £20 million by Man United, The Red Devils are now expected to demand more than £30 million for Lingard.

Despite interest from many clubs, West Ham is expected to be the front runners in the race with the Hammers reported willing to 'do whatever it takes' and complete the signing of Jesse Lingard on a permanent transfer. David Moyes is reportedly a big fan of the player and is being rumoured to have asked the club management to sign the England international as soon as possible.