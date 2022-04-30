Real Madrid finally got their hands on the 35th La Liga Championship title after defeating contenders Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday, April 30. In a poetic conclusion to this year's championship, the Vikings lifted the trophy at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Captain Marcelo and Benzema lifted the trophy together as the team celebrated in jubilation. With this victory, Real Madrid has yet again sealed its fame for winning the La Liga the most number of times, while Barcelona- which trails the Vikings on the list, has won 26 times.

Throughout the ongoing edition of the tournament, Real Madrid seemed comfortable in its games and has won 25 of the 34th played games losing just 3 of them. The only game where the team looked a bit off-balance was against Barcelona where the Vikings missed out on the service of their key striker Karim Benzema. Playing for the team in white embodied with a royal crest, Benzema has amassed the most goals in the tournament so far. The Frenchman, scoring 26 goals, has also provided 11 assists to his teammates. Notably, Benzema also tops the assist standings.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

In their title decider game against 13th placed Espanoyal, Real Madrid scored 3 goals. Party in Real Madrid started in the second quarter of the game itself when Rodrygo scored a banger against Diego López and provided the Vikings with an important lead. The party was not over for Rodrygo as he went on to score the second goal before the halftime whistle.

In the second half of the game, the Carlo Ancelotti-led side was too fresh for Espanyol as they continued on their road to victory. Marco Asensio was the first one to seal Real Madrid's victory as he kickstarted the scoring with a goal in the second half. While his team members were enjoying the feast, how could their highest scorer shy away from scoring? Benzema, who came in as a substitute, scored his 26th of the tournament and the 4th goal for Real Madrid in the game.

Real Madrid shifts focus to UCL

The Vikings, which have been on a roll this season, will next face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ion the same on the same pitch where they celebrated their 35th La Liga. Though Pep's City will be entering the second leg with a goal advantage, it will not be easy for Manchester City to defeat confident Real Madrid. No matter how big a lead you have it's always been historically difficult for the opponent to perform against a full packed Santiago Bernabéu. As the old saying by Juanito goes, “90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longos. ( 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are very long)"