Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe Spared From Booing As Messi, Neymar Face PSG Fans' Wrath

After a disappointing UEFA Champions League exit against Real Madrid, former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed during Paris-Saint Germain's (PSG's) game against Bordeaux. Both the Argentine and the Brazilian produced disappointing performances against their Spanish opponents, who beat the French outfit 3-2 on aggregate after coming from two goals behind.

Los Blancos-bound Kylian Mbappe was the only forward spared from the booing and the whistling as he continued to deliver for the Ligue 1 giants. The 2018 World Cup winner opened the scoring for PSG before a goal each from Neymar and Leandro Paredes in the second half sealed the three points for the club.

PSG fans booing Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League has not gone down well with a certain section of their fans, who booed Lionel Messi and Neymar every time they touched the ball. On the other hand, Mbappe, who scored both at home and away against Real Madrid, was cheered on by the home fans. Even though the 23-year old's future at Parc des Princes seems to be coming to an end with his contract expiring in the summer, he yet seems to be their best player.

The PSG fans are booing Messi and Neymar. They shouldn't boo only these guys. They should boo the board and coach as well. The whole hierarchy should be help responsible for their unfortunate predicament. It's so unfortunate #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/USPib9Zlpa — Maya (@Maya_oksana) March 13, 2022

While Neymar has made it clear that he is not sure how long he will continue playing football, having hinted that the 2022 World Cup could be his last, Messi's performances for PSG have been particularly disappointing. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just two Ligue 1 goals for the club since he moved from Barcelona last summer and seems to be far from the best fans witnessed during his days at the Nou Camp, where he would decimate oppositions and give defending units nightmares.

Netizens disappointed as PSG fans boo Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG fans are pampering Mbappe that will soon join Real Madrid. They are booing Messi and Neymar that will still stay in the club after Mbappe joins Real Madrid. PSG fans will suffér for a very long time. They deserve it. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) March 13, 2022

Just heard that PSG fans are booing Messi every time he get the ball😳

So now the fans think they used to win CL in every single season before him.🤔 #PSGBOR #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/hBadpIgN7Q — ᴜᴛʜᴍᴀɴ✍︎ (@FCB_EDITX) March 13, 2022

PSG fans have lost their heads, booing everyone bar Mbappe — ĹLOYD™️ (@lloydtweetz) March 13, 2022

PSG are booing Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer to ever live.



No amount of money could buy class. — Av (@aviv_lavi) March 13, 2022

This booing of Messi and Neymar by the home fans in the PSG game is so weird, never seen anything like it. — James. (@afcjxmes) March 13, 2022

PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 standings

While PSG's UEFA Champions League journey did not go as per plan, they have been outstanding in Ligue 1, having opened up a 15 point lead over second-placed Nice following their 3-0 victory over Bordeaux. With only three losses in 28 games, PSG are set to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown, having lost the title to Lillie last season.