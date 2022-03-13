Last Updated:

Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe Spared From Booing As Messi, Neymar Face PSG Fans' Wrath

After a disappointing UEFA Champions League exit against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi and Neymar were severely booed during PSG's game against Bordeaux on Saturday

Lionel Messi and Neymar

After a disappointing UEFA Champions League exit against Real Madrid, former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed during Paris-Saint Germain's (PSG's) game against Bordeaux. Both the Argentine and the Brazilian produced disappointing performances against their Spanish opponents, who beat the French outfit 3-2 on aggregate after coming from two goals behind.

Los Blancos-bound Kylian Mbappe was the only forward spared from the booing and the whistling as he continued to deliver for the Ligue 1 giants. The 2018 World Cup winner opened the scoring for PSG before a goal each from Neymar and Leandro Paredes in the second half sealed the three points for the club.

PSG fans booing Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League has not gone down well with a certain section of their fans, who booed Lionel Messi and Neymar every time they touched the ball. On the other hand, Mbappe, who scored both at home and away against Real Madrid, was cheered on by the home fans. Even though the 23-year old's future at Parc des Princes seems to be coming to an end with his contract expiring in the summer, he yet seems to be their best player.

While Neymar has made it clear that he is not sure how long he will continue playing football, having hinted that the 2022 World Cup could be his last, Messi's performances for PSG have been particularly disappointing. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just two Ligue 1 goals for the club since he moved from Barcelona last summer and seems to be far from the best fans witnessed during his days at the Nou Camp, where he would decimate oppositions and give defending units nightmares.

Netizens disappointed as PSG fans boo Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 standings

While PSG's UEFA Champions League journey did not go as per plan, they have been outstanding in Ligue 1, having opened up a 15 point lead over second-placed Nice following their 3-0 victory over Bordeaux. With only three losses in 28 games, PSG are set to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown, having lost the title to Lillie last season.

