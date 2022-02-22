Real Madrid Looking To Send Eden Hazard To Chelsea On Loan To Accommodate Haaland: Report

Belgium left-winger Eden Hazard is being linked with reports suggesting the La Liga giants Real Madrid are in talks about a surprise loan move resulting in Hazard’s transfer back to Chelsea. As per express.co.uk, reports from Spain suggest that the 31-year-old Belgian may return to the Premier League through a loan exit, possibly during the summer transfer window. Hazard has failed to live up to his reputation with Madrid since joining the outfit on an £83million move from Chelsea in 2019.

Hazard's injury-hit career with Real Madrid

Hazard has scored only six goals for Madrid in 65 matches across competitions, while only four of them have come in La Liga matches. His stay at the Santiago Bernabeu has been hugely affected by his injuries, as the footballer has struggled to maintain his fitness. He has failed to score in his last 17 matches in La Liga 2021-22 while contributing with an assist only on one occasion.

Real Madrid eye the sensational move to rope in Erling Haaland

However, his transfer to Chelsea might be favored by Real Madrid as they look for a major push to acquire Norwegian footballer and Bundesliga superstar Erling Haaland in the summer. Hazard is the second highest-earner at Madrid behind Gareth Bale and earns approximately £380,000 per week. His current contract with the La Liga side runs till the summer of 2024, which stands as a hindrance for the club eyeing Haaland.

Eden Hazard's best streak of matches played in one La Liga season

Hazard has missed only two matches in the current La Liga season through injury, and Spanish reports suggest that his game time has irked Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. His tally of 17 matches in 2021-22 is the most no. La Liga games he has played in the season. The Belgian scored a total of 110 goals in 352 Premier League matches for Chelsea, alongside 92 assists before his transfer to Real Madrid. The Premier League side might accommodate him back in the side citing his game time in the current season, which would provide Madrid with the opportunity to go all out with their efforts to bring Haaland to the Spanish league.