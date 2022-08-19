As the speculations about Casemiro's potential move to Manchester United continue to intensify, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Brazilian international is keen on joining the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of a top-quality midfielder, having lost both their opening games of the season. They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with no points, having suffered defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Ancelotti confirms Casemiro's desire to join Man United

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid."

What Ancelotti said about Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United

"I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to convince him to stay, I listened to his desire. I respect him. It's difficult to talk about Casemiro. We are waiting. Negotiations are ongoing for Casemiro. He won't play tomorrow. There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to leave is clear. We already have Casemiro’s replacement. We have signed Tchouaméni and he's one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga. Casemiro will not play tomorrow. Ancelotti said in a press conference.

"I heard about rumours about Casemiro but I ignored. Yesterday I realised it was a real thing. My plans won't change. The midfield of Modrić, Kroos and Casemiro has been very very important for Real Madrid.Casemiro's teammates respect him and his decision. They love him, the club loves him. Our midfielders now are Modrić, Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga and Ceballos. 6 midfielders are enough for this season. They're very very good."

Casemiro could become PL's 4th highest earner

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are willing to offer Real Madrid a staggering fee of €80 million to sign Casemiro, whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2025. When it comes to personal terms, the report adds that Erik ten Hag's side are willing to offer him a five-year deal that is worth a whopping €18 million net per season.

If the Brazilian midfielder were to accept the massive offer from Manchester United, he would become the fourth highest paid player in the Premier League, only behind five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City's latest star-studded signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah.