Real Madrid May Use Martin Odegaard Transfer Money To Sign Man Utd's Midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal has confirmed the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer for a reported fee of just under €40 million. The Norwegian midfielder was earlier loaned to Arsenal midway through the 2020-21 season. Now reports suggest that Real Madrid will be looking to use the funds they received for the Odegaard transfer to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season. With under a year left on his current contract, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, and even their rivals Liverpool are said to be trying to persuade the French star into making a move. According to a report by the Daily Cannon, Los Blancos are looking to use the funds made available to sing Pogba on a free transfer next season, and his agent Mino Raiola is determined to get him to the Bernabeu. Madrid sees Pogba as a 'silent replacement' for Luka Modric.

'Pogba to stay at United for this season,' says Ole

According to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will be staying at the club for this season.

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes," the United boss told reporters ahead of their Premier League clash against Southhampton. "If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract when you sign for Manchester United you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level."

“I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your teammates, yourself, your family, every time you play. What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one. That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.”

Pogba transfer rumours

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made several high-profile signings like Lionel Messi this summer, they are also looking to sign Pogba in the 2022 summer transfer window on a free transfer. The French midfielder has just a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and is yet to agree on a new deal. As per reports, PSG is willing to offer Pogba a whopping salary of £510,000-a-week. Pogba was also reportedly offered to arch-rivals Liverpool by agent Mino Raiola. According to Le10 Sport, Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has approached Liverpool to inform them that the 2018 World Cup winner is available to sign this summer.

(Image Credits: AP)