Real Madrid Player Injures His Own Manager Carlo Ancelotti During Chelsea Match; Watch

French footballer Karim Benzema struck another UEFA Champions League hattrick on Wednesday as Real Madrid earned a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals. Benzema’s performance at Stamford Bridge became the talking point of the match, however, there was another incident during the high-intensity game which took the internet by storm. In a video going viral on social media, Uruguayan footballer and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde can be spotted unintentionally injuring his team’s manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The incident took place while the 23-year-old Valverde attempted to keep in a long ball from Courtois, but the ball was nudged in the back by Azpilcueta. However, that sends Valverde clattering into his own manager, who then limps away and holds his leg in pain. While the fourth official checks the 62-year-old Italian manager, Valverde didn’t express any concerns and continues to play without even looking back at the coach.

Watch the incident involving Federico Valverde and Carlo Ancelotti:

VALVERDE MY KING MY LEGEND pic.twitter.com/d2P8SA7F1q — Andres ancelotti hate account (@andresarrce21) April 6, 2022

Although Ancelotti was visibly in pain, fans on social media found the funny side of the incident and made comments about it saying it might be possible that the 23-year-old doesn’t feature in the starting XI for a few games. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Ancelotti tested positive for COVID-19 and just made it in time at London after recovering from the virus. As per Give Me Sport, Ancelotti spoke about his health after the win over Madrid and said, “I feel good; I hardly had any symptoms. Unfortunately, I had to leave the team for a week, but I came back, and they were fantastic.”

What else happened during the match?

Coming back to the match, the French superstar Benzema kicked off the proceedings of the first leg match by scoring two goals in the 21st and 24th minutes of the game. Kai Havertz was the lone goal scorer for Chelsea, courtesy of his goal in the 40th minute. However, Benzema completed his hattrick by scoring again in the 46th minute and also took his goal tally for Madrid in the current season to 11 in eight appearances. As reported by AP, the Madrid coach praised Benzema after the match and said, “He is more of a leader every day. He feels more and more important in this team and I think that’s what makes the difference. He has so much more personality. He is an example for everyone.”

Image: AP/@andresarrce21/Twitter