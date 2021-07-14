Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Attacks Casillas & Raul; Labels Them As 'fraud'

The departure of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos from the club had already upset the fans and now club president Florentino Perez's remarks on other two legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez is likely to put him in hot water. As per multiple media reports, an old recording surfaced on Tuesday in which Perez has attacked club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez.

Florentino Perez calls Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez 'fraud'

The recordings which date back to 2006 was published in an online newspaper El Confidencial in which the Real Madrid president has called Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez 'fraud'. Perez, 74 was no longer the president of the club at that time after the first term of his tenure ended in February that year following his resignation. He was re-elected in 2009 and since then has continued to be at the helm.

Perez back then had said, "Casillas is not the goalkeeper for Real Madrid. He is not and never has been. He has been a big failure. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much." He further said, "He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas."

Perez however in his statement has tried to defend himself by saying that the statement has been released due to his participation in the Super League. He said "The published quotes were part of conversations secretly recorded by Mr Jose Antonio Abellan, who has been trying to sell the recordings for many years without any success. I find it surprising that they have been published today by El Confidencial, despite the time that has elapsed".

He further said "They are isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made. I understand that the fact that they have been published now, so many years on from the time the conversations took place, owes to my involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League".

Florentino Perez stint as Real Madrid president

Florentino Perez's was recently re-elected as Real Madrid president unopposed with no other candidates came forward to challenge him for the position. Overall he has been the president of one of the most decorated clubs in the world for a total of 18 years. His time at the club has been over two spells, from 2000 until 2006 and then since 2009.

During his first term as the president (till 2006), Perez signed some of the biggest football stars in the world. The era can be called as the "Galactico" era, with the arrival of players like Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and David Beckham. The club during that period had won two La Liga titles, as well as the Champions League in 2002. Post that period, Madrid went three seasons without a trophy for the first time in 50 years, causing Perez to resign and bring an end to his first term.

He was then brought back the helm for the second time in 2009 after which Madrid have won La Liga three times—in 2012, 2017 and 2020—as well as four Champions Leagues titles, including three-in-a-row under coach Zinedine Zidane from 2016 to 2018.

