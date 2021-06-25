Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Opens Up On Sergio Ramos Exit

Florentino Perez has disputed claims of the Sergio Ramos Real Madrid exit after the Spaniard and the club agreed on a departure this summer. Ramos, the Los Blancos captain, has been at the club since 2005 and will depart after the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu. The 35-year-old is now a free agent and hinted that the club withdrew their offer, which Perez has vehemently denied.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid chief claims Ramos failed to make decision before deadline

In his interview on Onda Cero's El Transistor programme, president Florentino Perez has opened up on the Sergio Ramos Real Madrid exit and dismissed the idea he didn't offer the former Real Madrid man a contract. Ramos and Los Blancos were embroiled in year-long negotiations, but couldn't agree on a deal. The outgoing Real Madrid captain claimed that he was prepared to take a pay cut to ensure he remained at the Bernabeu, but his decision came too late.

🚨🎙️| Florentino Perez: "I love Sergio Ramos like a son. I brought him to Madrid, and yes, his farewell was a bad day for me." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 24, 2021

Ramos suggested that a contract offer was put in front of him but later withdrawn. Florentino Perez has disputed the claims and added that he loved Ramos as his own son. The Real Madrid president said, "I brought him in 2005. I have never been to a press conference with a player. I have adoration for him. He has been a legend and we stayed with that. We offered him a contract, he had a deadline. and he did not admit it. This is his house and he will return safely in another position".

As per Real Madrid transfer news, the Spanish giants are amongst a host of top European clubs and are counting the cost of the pandemic. Along with the departure of Ramos, Real Madrid are also looking at potential exits of a host of A-listers, with the likes Gareth Bale, Isco, Martin Odegaard, Raphael Varane and Mariano Diaz all on the chopping block. Los Blancos are also in the midst of a multi-million renovation of the Bernabeu with Perez confessing their finances are being stretched. The club signed David Alaba on a free transfer, but there's unlikely to be any major transfer activity for the second summer running. Ramos meanwhile has been linked with a move to PSG, with the Ligue1 club looking to add more experience to their backline after the departure of Thiago Silva last summer. The 35-year-old also has interest from the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester City and Man United all interested in signing the Spain international.

(Image Courtesy: realmadrid.com)