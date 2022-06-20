Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Takes Another Dig At PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has once again taken a dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe, who snubbed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu due to a blockbuster contract extension at the Parc des Princes. Los Blancos and their fans are agitated with the Frenchman and the Ligue 1 giants, as it was deemed certain that Mbappe would make a move to the Spanish capital in this transfer window.

Real Madrid chief takes another dig at Kylian Mbappe

Florentino Perez took another dig at Kylian Mbappe while interacting and signing autographs for Real Madrid supporters. When a fan told Perez not to sign Mbappe now, the Los Blancos chief responded by stating, "Poor man, he will already be sorry" (for making that decision).

“Florentino no nos traigas a Mbappé ya eh.”



Florentino: “Pobre hombre estará ya arrepentido.” pic.twitter.com/MaEqDUQffb — 7 (@EdenMadriz) June 18, 2022

Previously, Perez had told El Chiringuito, "His (Mbappe) dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation." The Los Blancos chief then went on to add that Mbappe has changed and that this was not the player he wanted to sign.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream," said Perez, adding, "He changes. He is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change."

And that is not it, as Perez also stated that he prefers the 'new' Mbappe to stay at PSG. "The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG," said Perez. "I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe, who refuses to do a publicity stunt with his national team... I don't want that. It could have been a slip of the tongue, but I think he was mistaken," he added.