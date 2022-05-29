Real Madrid Prez Says 'Mbappe Is Already In The Past' As Fans Mock PSG Star Post UCL Win

The 75-year-old president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez spoke to the reporters after Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final on Saturday night and took a jibe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old Frenchman Mbappe was being linked with reports claiming the footballer is closing on a deal with the La Liga giants. However, following the conclusion of the Ligue 1 2021-22 season last week, PSG put rest to all rumours and speculations by announcing Mbappe’s contract extension until 2025.

With Mbappe deciding to stay in Paris, Madrid and La Liga were left miffed as they missed out on one of the most impressive football prospects in the world. Meanwhile, as per the official website of Real Madrid, revealing his thoughts about Mbappe on Saturday night, Perez said, “Madrid will continue working towards having the very best players here but Mbappé is already in the past, it’s not an issue. Madrid have had a perfect season."

'This is all down to the players,' says Florentino Perez

He further spoke about the team’s historic 14th Champions League title and said they have got good players, who deserve all the credit. He added that just like the fans, he is also delighted with the win. “We’ve fought and worked hard all season to get here. It’s been a good season in general. We deservedly won La Liga and we celebrated together. This is all down to the players, the manager, and the fans,” the President added. Madrid won the La Liga 2021-22 title by finishing 13 points ahead of the second-placed team in the table, Barcelona.

How did the fans react?

It is pertinent to mention that the UCL final was played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris, which is PSG's home ground. Reacting to Madrid's win, football fans on Twitter mocked Mbappe for witnessing Madrid's victory at his home. "Mbappe hearing the Madrid fireworks from his backyard," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Coming back to the match, Real Madrid’s Vincius Jr. was the only goal scorer of the night, as the Liverpool attack failed to breach, Madrid’s defence. Despite having stars like Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah on their side, the Anfield-based team failed to score even one goal. At the same time, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a total of nine saves against Liverpool and was the main reason behind the massive win. He was chosen as the Man of the Match and became the 3rd goalkeeper to become the Man of the Match in a UCL final.

