Real Madrid Refute Claims About Switching To Premier League Amidst Row With La Liga

After the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo stated that Real Madrid will be trying to make a move to the English Premier League after some friction that has been developing between the club and La Liga, the club released an official statement refuting the rumours and saying it was all untrue. They said the information published by the said newspaper about the club studying the possibility of moving from La Lipa to the Premier League is all completely ‘false, absurd, and impossible’ and the only motive of the article is to disturb the club.

The statement read, "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club.”

Real Madrid file lawsuit against La Liga

All this comes after Real Madrid announced that they will file a lawsuit against La Liga president Javier Tebas, CVC Capital Partners and its director Javier de Jaime Guijarro after the Spanish league agreed to sell a 10 per cent stake to the investment fund for €2.7 billion (£2.3 billion). Even though the league's executive committee unanimously approved the deal last week, it must be sanctioned in Thursday's general assembly. La Liga requires two-thirds of the 42 voting clubs in the top two tiers of Spanish football to vote in favour.

The LaLiga president responded to Madrid's threat on social media by tweeting, "The threatening method that FP (Madrid president Florentino Perez) has been using in private for years is now being transferred to the public. Clubs and institutions have been putting up with their threats for years. Since 2015 against the centralised sale, the constant challenges of agreements, the Super League ... Real Madrid deserves better."

The CVC deal with La Liga

La Liga recently made a deal with CVC Capital Partners, which would see the Spanish league receive a cash infusion of €2.7bn (£2.3bn) in return for 10 per cent of future revenues and a 10 per cent stake. Because of the investment, there is a possibility that the future of the league is handed over to private investors, who may decide to redistribute funds more equitably moving forward. As a result, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona FC could receive a smaller share of the revenue despite generating the highest TV revenues for the league.

