Real Madrid Return To Santiago Bernabeu After 560 Days, Stadium Looks Stunning; See Pics

Real Madrid played their first match at the Santiago Bernabeu after 560 days in what was a dream return to their home with a 5-2 win against Celta Vigo on Sunday, 12 September 2021, in La Liga. Thousands of fans turned out to welcome the team as they entered the Bernabeu after a year and a half. While only 19,874 people were allowed in because of the coronavirus regulations and building work that is still going on it was a moment to rejoice for all associated with the club. Also at the match were some of the workers who had helped with the renovation of the stadium as a thank you.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

The Madrid vs Vigo match was probably the best way to welcome back the fans and being back at their iconic venue. Los Blancos went down in the fourth minute thanks to a goal from Santi Mina but Karim Benzema found the leveller in the 24th minute. However, seven minutes later Franco Cervi was on hand to finish and put the visitors back in the lead. Madrid went back into the tunnel down a goal at halftime but came out the tunnel rejuvenated. Benzema took no time and scored almost instantly after the restart to level the proceedings. A little under 10 minutes later Vinicius Jr. found the back of the net to put them in the lead after a calm and composed finish, his celebrations were also what caught the eye, he ran to the fans in the stands and celebrated with them. New signing Eduardo Camavinga also notched a goal on his debut after he come off the bench and finally Benzema got his hattrick after Vini Jr. earned a penalty. Talk about the perfect homecoming.

The Bernabeu was shut previously back in March 2020, when they defeated Barcelona, because of renovation works. The club stepped up in the summer as part of the club's ambition to modernise the famous stadium that has seen so many trophies being lifted. A retractable roof, a brand new pitch, revamping of all the seating including a new VIP zone is all that was meant to be added. So far the pitch has been changed and while the roof has not been attached the mechanism has been placed. There is still a lot of work to do but the fans and players would have been glad to be back in their iconic home. Prior to their return, Madrid were playing at their B-team's ground, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Ciudad.

In 2019, Perez explained the thinking behind renovating the venue, "Our future naturally involves a new Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a reference of the 21st century. A modern, avant-garde stadium, with maximum comfort and safety, with state-of-the-art technology, where fans can experience unique sensations and also be a new and important source of income for the club."

