Real Madrid Set To Withdraw Interest In Erling Haaland Transfer Due To THIS reason

Borussia Dortmund hit-man Erling Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe with several top suitors keen on the Norwegian's signature. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Man City have been closely linked with the 20-year-old forward. However, it appears that reigning LaLiga champions Real Madrid aren't entirely keen on landing the dazzling forward.

According to reports from Sportsmail, Real Madrid held talks with Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, over a potential £154million summer move for the Dortmund striker. However, recent reports from Eurosport have suggested that the 13-time European champions aren't really keen on bringing the dazzling forward to the Spanish capital. It is believed that Los Blancos are simply 'feigning' interest in Haaland to drive up the attacker's price.

Last week, Mino Raiola was spotted arriving in Barcelona along with Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland. The duo reportedly met with newly-appointed Barcelona president Joan Laporte to discuss a potential move for Haaland to the Camp Nou. It is suggested that Raiola will continue meeting with several top clubs in Europe to facilitate a move for Haaland, potentially to the highest bidder in the summer.

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona right now, true and 100% confirmed as Sport reported. He’s landed today after meeting with BVB in Dortmund in the last days to talk about Erling Haaland’s future. The race is open with many clubs involved, Barça too. Work in progress. ðŸ”´ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Real Madrid transfer latest: Los Blancos keen on Mbappe over Haaland?

According to reports, Real Madrid are favouring a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe over Haaland. It is reported that Madrid have been put off by the high commission being demanded by Raiola and will instead focus their attention on Mbappe. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has previously stated his admiration for his compatriot and Mbappe has also been stalling a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. His current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires in the summer of 2022 and PSG might be forced to sell him in the transfer window or risk losing him for free next summer.

Dortmund news: Bundesliga outfit has no plans to sell Haaland this summer

While Raiola continues to look for a new club for Haaland, Dortmund have made it clear that they are unwilling to offload Haaland at any price this summer. Earlier this week, Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke declared that Haaland will remain at the club despite speculation over his future in the upcoming transfer window. Haaland has found the net 33 times in 32 games this campaign but might consider moving away from the Signal Iduna Park if Dortmund fail to attain Champions League football for next season. Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga standings, seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth.

