Real Madrid Sign France Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga From Rennes On Transfer Deadline Day

Real Madrid have announced the signing of French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal for a reported fee of €30 million. Camavinga burst onto the scene with Rennes in 2019 as soon became one of the hottest young prospects across the globe.

The midfielder signed his first professional contract in 2018 as a 16-year-old and became the youngest player ever to sign a professional contract with the club. He made his debut for the first team in April 2019 against Angers and was instrumental as Rennes grabbed a Champions League spot. As per L'Equipe while Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were interested but Real Madrid were one step ahead pushing through and agreeing to terms with the player and his club.

The players' arrival will boost the Real Madrid midfield that boasts the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Casemiro; However, Carlo Ancelotti was keen to strengthen the area with more reinforcements and now Eduardo Camavinga has joined the Los Blancos through 2027.

The midfielder's contract with Rennes was due to expire in June 2022 and it looked highly unlike that the player was putting pen to a new deal, this prompted his side to agree on terms with La Liga giants Real Madrid rather than losing their player on a free transfer next year.

The player is expected to make his Real Madrid debut against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu come 12th September when La Liga returns after the international break.

Camavinga becomes the second signing of the summer for Real Madrid after they signed Austria defender David Alaba for 5 years on a free transfer, after the end of the player's Bayern Munich contract. As per reports, the signing has made Alaba the highest-paid defender in the world right now.

