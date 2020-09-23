Real Madrid Squad Renounce Bonus Worth Millions To Help Club Amid COVID Financial Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the sporting world hard. In the absence of spectators, organizers have lost out on huge sums of money, making the sustenance of large teams difficult. While smaller teams are having to take radical steps in order to make it through the season, even the biggest clubs have seen pay cuts and layoffs. In light of this, Real Madrid's first-team players have made a generous gesture to help their club.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Will NOT Return To Real Madrid After Loan Deal Ends, Insists Agent

Also Read | Did Zidane Outcast Sergio Reguilon From Real Madrid Over His Differences With Son Luca?

Real Madrid players save 30 million for club

After their triumphant 34th LaLiga title earlier this year, the entire squad Real Madrid was awarded a bonus of €700,000. The team was also due a €300,000 bonus for winning the Spanish Super Cup. However, as a sign of their solidarity and support for their team, the players have all decided to renounce their winnings, saving the club a massive 30 million Euros. This move may help save many of the club's supporting staff from losing their jobs, or taking massive pay-cuts. There is no statement on whether the team will take bonuses at the end of this season or not.

This is not the only gesture of magnanimity from the squad. Led by captain Sergio Ramos, the entire first team had agreed to a 10% salary cut earlier this year keeping in mind the complications brought on by COVID-19. Matching the players, the side's top directors, and other teams, like the Madrid Basketball team have also agreed to take pay cuts, cutting costs by a reported 50 million Euros. Other LaLiga clubs, like Atlético, chose to go another route. The club imposed mandatory pay cuts of 70% as long as the country was under a state of emergency through the ERTE legislation.

Joining their fellow LaLiga teams, Barcelona also announced pay cuts for players and staff through the ERTE with the justification that players' hours had been considerably shortened. The team announced a 70% wage cut for the players as well as an additional pay cut for the first team so their support staff could still be paid their full wages. Considering that Spain was one of the worse hit countries in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, these measures were highly appreciated by the public.

Also Read | Real Madrid Chief Perez Rules Out Cavani Transfer, Seemingly Happy With Current Squad

Real Madrid start their 2021 season

In their first LaLiga match since their title win, Real Madrid tied at 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Despite having outplayed their opponents in every area, the defending champions failed to convert any of their attempts. They will next be seen facing off with Real Betis on Sunday. Real Betis have won both their LaLiga games this season.

Also Read | Real Madrid Beat Barcelona And Man United To Top Social Media Interactions

Image Credits: Real Madrid FC Twitter