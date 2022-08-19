Real Madrid Star Casemiro Set To Undergo Manchester United Medical Soon: Reports

Manchester United is all set to pull a rabbit out of the hat by signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the ongoing transfer window. Manchester United had not had the best of start in Premier Lague this season with the club bottom of the points table after losing their opening two matches. According to a Mundo Deportivo's report, Red Devils are looking to make him the fourth highest paid player in the Premier League.

Casemiro transfer: How much fees Manchester United are paying Real Madrid?

According to the report by The Athletic Manchester United are close to signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth an initial €60million, rising to €70million if all clauses and conditions are met. The Brazilian international has agreed on a four-year contract at Old Trafford in a deal negotiated by United’s football director, John Murtaugh. The four-year contract also includes the option of a fifth year that can be triggered as an option. The report also states that the deal is understood to be proceeding at a good speed. Casemiro is under contract with Madrid until June 2025 and has won three La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups in a glittering career with Los Blancos. If Casemiro signs the dotted line his salary would be five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City's latest star signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah ahead.

Will Read Madrid be affected by Casemiro's transfer?

Real Madrid is unlikely to be affected much by Casemiro's transfer as the club has recently signed the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Casemiro's exit from Real Madrid means, that both the players will get the opportunity to play a bigger role in Carlo Ancelotti’s team and hopefully show that they are the future of Real Madrid’s midfield. Casemiro also knew that he is longer indispensable at Madrid and it was unlikely that he would get enough minutes, hence his decision to take up the Manchester United offer will not only help him to earn a lot of money but would be guaranteed starter. The transfer will also help Real Madrid to get his wages off the books while banking a big transfer fee.