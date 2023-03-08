Real Madrid Star Intends To Honour His Commitment To Club Till 2024: Reports

Eden Hazard is reportedly planning to honour his current Real Madrid contract which is set to expire in 2024. The former Chelsea attacker hasn't had the best of times since he arrived in Spain from Chelsea back in 2019. Persistent injury issues have been a major problem in his Madrid career so far as he hasn't been able to replicate his Premier League form.

Eden Hazard was tipped to be an instant success at the Santiago Bernabeu but his career hasn't panned out the way he would have hoped. Hazard has had very little time to showcase his brilliance on the pitch off late and despite his long injury haul, Madrid don't seem to have any problem to establish their authority with sheer precision in the last couple of seasons.

Hazard is now set to be the most expensive player ever in the history of Real Madrid as he will eclipse the fee Los Blancos paid to Tottenham Hotspur for Gareth Bale. According to the Athletic, including all the add-ons Hazard's cost will easily cross Bale's £86m.

Hazard's game time has been very limited as he has started just one game in the Champions League and one in La Liga. His stay at the Spanish club has come under severe scrutiny but the latest reports suggest the player is ready to fulfil his contractual obligation which expires in the summer of 2024.

The 32-year-old is currently the highest-paid player at the club and it would be seemingly hard for him to find another club at this crucial juncture. He has not been linked with any clubs and Hazard is now expected to stay at least for another year. He reportedly also hasn't been in good terms with manager Carlo Ancelotti .

Hazard retired from international football in December 2022 following Belgium's shocking exit from FIFA World Cup and it remains to be seen how his club career shapes up in the upcoming years.