Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Lauded By Football Community, Fans For Liverpool Masterclass

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was at his vintage best on Tuesday night as Los Blancos clinched a memorable 3-1 win at home against Liverpool. In what was a repeat of the controversial 2018 Champions League final, Zinedine Zidane's side were low on personnel with a host of injuries, but that had no bearing as the German international cut open the opposition with his unmatched skill. The 31-year-old has operated at the highest level for a number of years and was the toast of social media after his masterclass vs Liverpool.

Toni Kroos stats: Real Madrid tears apart Liverpool with guile and precision

Toni Kroos was at his very best on Tuesday night as Real Madrid clinched an important 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. The German international with astute with his passing and vision, and found Vinicus Jr early in the first half to set up Los Blancos' opening goal of the game. Kroos played a delightful 50-yard long ball which fell right into the path of the Brazilian youngster, who controlled it well before smashing it past Allison in goal.

And while Marco Asensio and Vincius Jr got on the scoresheet, it was the German international that ran the show. The former Bayern Munich midfielder never looked in doubt and Jurgen Klopp's side were no match to his skills. In total, as per the Toni Kroos stats, hompleted 75 passes with an accuracy of 91%. 100% of his long balls were accurate while he also played 12 passes in the final third and created four chances, including the assist for Vinicius' goal.

Toni Kroos vs Liverpool: Declan Rice lauds German ace following UCL masterclass

Watching Toni Kroos is very special. — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 6, 2021

“Toni Kroos is amazing, a legend. There is nobody like him.” pic.twitter.com/3j1UetnPKO — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2021

Social media were raving on Toni Kroos' brilliance against Liverpool, and Declan Rice also joined in on the plaudits. The West Ham star and England international took to Twitter and wrote that watching Toni Kroos in action was "special". Vinicius Jr was also all praise for his teammate, and saluted him after the goal, while further lavishing praise on him after the game. The 20-year-old said, "Toni is incredible, he's a great player, a legend of the club. When he plays, he's got a class that no one else has. I thank him for the pass".

Many were of the opinion that the German international is currently the best midfielder in world football, and could make a case for the Ballon d'Or if things go well. The individual honour is the only thing missing from the Toni Kroos career, and the 31-year-old could make a strong case if Los Blancos finish the season well and Germany do well at the Euros.

