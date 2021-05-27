Real Madrid Stars Toni Kroos, Courtois And Others React To Zidane Leaving

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has revealed his decision to leave Los Blancos with the French international all set to end his second stint as the team's head coach. The Frenchman resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday and left the club following a "difficult season." The 48-year-old manager earlier hinted at leaving the Spanish capital on Wednesday as rumours of the Frenchman taking some time to consider his future started to float around. However, the news has been made official with the Spanish club now on the lookout for a new manager.

Real Madrid players react to Zidane leaving

Following confirmation of the Frenchman leaving the club, many Real Madrid players took to social media and shared their thoughts on the head coach. The likes of Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois expressed their happiness on playing for him while wishing him the best of luck for his future endeavours.

Ha sido un placer. Gracias Zizou🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PkakPPt8uP — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 27, 2021

Ha sido un honor tener de entrenador a una leyenda como tú. Gracias por lo que me has enseñado, por la confianza que siempre has tenido en mi y por lo que hemos ganado juntos. Ojalá nos volvamos a encontrar. Te deseo lo mejor! pic.twitter.com/cAWE6HamfH — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 27, 2021

Gracias por todo, míster. Le debo gran parte de lo que soy. Admiración eterna. pic.twitter.com/UayDqz3E46 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid career

Zidane is all set to end his second stint as a Real Madrid head coach with the Frenchman earlier taking charge of the team in 2016 until 2018 where he won one LaLiga title and three UCL trophies. He returned to Los Blancos in 2019 and went on to help Real Madrid with the Supercopa de Espana and a LaLiga title before calling it curtains at the end of the 20/21 campaign. He has refrained from sharing any additional information on his future leaving fans open to speculation ahead of the next season.

Who will be next Real Madrid manager?

According to various reports, former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri was deemed to be the next Real Madrid manager with club president Florentino Perez already rumoured to be in talks with the 53-year old tactician. Allegri had various clubs in Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, looking to sign him up as he kept rejecting them in order to fulfil his dream of coaching Real Madrid. However, the Italian is now poised for a sensational return to the Turin-based outfit with Allegri said to be frustrated of waiting for an official approach from Real Madrid.

With Massimiliano Allegri out of the race, Real Madrid are expected to consider the possibility of having Raúl as the first team head coach. The club's legendary former striker has made solid progress while working with the reserves and youth-level teams and could be handed a shot at coaching the first team by Florentino Pérez just like Zidane.

Former Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte is also an available candidate who could be approached by the Spanish club for the job. The Italian tactician led the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto since the 2009/10 season, ending their decade-long wait for a domestic title. However, he has shockingly decided to move away from the team following Inter Milan's financial problems. Rumoured to take charge of Los Blancos in 2018, Conte is back in the running and could go on to secure the job if Florentino Perez considers him to be a good fit.